Lewis has been signed to New Orleans' practice squad, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

The Saints bring back a familar face in Lewis, who between 2016 and 2018 reeled in 20 passes and 252 receiving yards for the club, also providing 9.3 yards per attempt on 36 punt returns during that span. Lewis was let go by the Panthers via an injury settlement in early September, but the 27-year-old has since recovered from the issue and is now ready to give it another go with the Saints.