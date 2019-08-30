Tommylee Lewis: Let go by Detroit
Lewis was released by the Lions on Friday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Lewis was activated off the PUP a few weeks ago after being sidelined with an undisclosed injury. With the Lions boasting quality depth at wide receiver, Lewis was going to have a tough time making the team's final roster. He'll now be an unrestricted free agent with the regular season right around the corner.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 3.0: Star power emerges
Heading into the busiest draft season, Jamey Eisenberg shares 12 of the upside players he is...
-
Sleepers 3.0: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps you decide...
-
Busts 3.0: Don't touch 'em
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...
-
Fantasy football prep: Target Pollard
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg takes his last dive into ADP to identify who is trending up and down as Fantasy...