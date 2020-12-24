Lewis was waived by the Saints on Thursday, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.

The Northern Illinois product has been called up to the active roster a handful of times over the latter half of the season, making four appearances since Week 8 while compiling 21 scrimmage yards on two offensive touches. WIth Lewis offering flexibility as a return specialist as well, there remains the possibility New Orleans promptly scoops the 28-year-old back up once an injury or roster development merits acquiring his services.