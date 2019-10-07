Tommylee Lewis: Works out Monday
Lewis tried out for the Ravens on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
It was Lewis' first reported tryout this season, after he was let go by Lions before the new campaign started. There was no official word on a contract, but the veteran would add depth, as well as return ability to another team around the league.
