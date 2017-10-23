The Ravens released Bergstrom on Monday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

It's the second time the Ravens have cut Bergstrom in the past week. The organization could re-sign Bergstrom in the event injuries thin the offensive line ranks later in the season, but even in that scenario, he would remain squarely on the roster bubble.

