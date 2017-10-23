Tony Bergstrom: Let go by Baltimore
The Ravens released Bergstrom on Monday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.
It's the second time the Ravens have cut Bergstrom in the past week. The organization could re-sign Bergstrom in the event injuries thin the offensive line ranks later in the season, but even in that scenario, he would remain squarely on the roster bubble.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...