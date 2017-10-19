Tony Bergstrom: Let go by Baltimore
The Ravens released Bergstrom on Thursday.
With injuries depleting the Ravens' receiving corps, the team added Griff Whalen to the 53-man roster to add depth at the position. Whalen's arrival left no room for Bergstrom, a reserve along the offensive line who wasn't slated to play a major role for the team anytime soon.
