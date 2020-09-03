site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Tony Brooks-James: Cut by Minnesota
RotoWire Staff
Sep 2, 2020
9:06 pm ET 1 min read
Brooks-James was waived by the Vikings on Wednesday.
Brooks-James was cut and re-signed by the team last month already, but finally met his fate Wednesday. The Oregon product spent time with Pittsburgh last season, taking eight carries for seven yards and a pair of kick returns for 32 yards. He'll look elsewhere around the league to earn a depth role for 2020.
