The Vikings waived Brooks-James on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brooks-James went undrafted in 2019 and has spent time with the Falcons, Steelers and Vikings in the interim. He actually got some playing time with Pittsburgh last year when injuries hammered the backfield, taking eight carries for seven yards and a pair of kick returns for 32 yards. Brooks-James will look to get another chance with a different organization.
More News
-
Vikings' Tony Brooks-James: Signs reserve/future contract•
-
Tony Brooks-James: Joins Vikings' practice squad•
-
Tony Brooks-James: Waived by Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Tony Brooks-James: Held in check•
-
Steelers' Tony Brooks-James: Gets first NFL carry•
-
Steelers' Tony Brooks-James: Promoted from practice squad•