Brooks-James signed with the Steelers' practice squad Tuesday.

The undrafted rookie out of Oregon will join the Steelers ahead of their bye week. With James Conner dealing with a quadriceps injury and Jaylen Samuels (knee) out for a few more weeks, Brooks-James will learn the system and remain on standby in case of further injuries.

