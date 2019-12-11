Tony Brooks-James: Joins Vikings' practice squad
Minnesota signed Brooks-James to its practice squad Wednesday.
The 25-year-old running back was recently let go by the Steelers. In three appearances with Pittsburgh this season, Brooks-James rushed eight times for seven yards, not exactly a threatening stat line to the likes of Dalvin Cook.
More News
-
Tony Brooks-James: Waived by Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Tony Brooks-James: Held in check•
-
Steelers' Tony Brooks-James: Gets first NFL carry•
-
Steelers' Tony Brooks-James: Promoted from practice squad•
-
Tony Brooks-James: Joins Pittsburgh's practice squad•
-
Tony Brooks-James: Lands on Bucs' practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...