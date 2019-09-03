Tony Brooks-James: Lands on Bucs' practice squad
Brooks-James signed with Tampa Bay's practice squad Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneer's official site reports.
Brooks-James originally signed with Atlanta in May as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon, but he wasn't able to stick to their 53-man roster. The 23-year-old exploded in the Falcons' preseason finale, rushing 15 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yard score.
