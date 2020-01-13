Tony Brooks-James: Signs reserve/future contract
Brooks-James signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings on Sunday.
This move should keep Brooks-James on Minnesota's practice squad, and he'll look to crack the 53-man roster in camp next season.
