Tony Brown: Heading to Cleveland
Brown is expected to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Browns, per Colorado offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini.
Brown started his college career at Texas Tech and moved to the University of Colorado for the last two seasons, essentially following coach Chiaverini, who moved from the Red Raiders to the Buffaloes in 2016. Brown caught 56 passes for 707 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. He also had a rushing touchdown. Beyond Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, the Browns' wideout corps is unsettled, so an undrafted free agent like Brown could land a roster spot.
