Hills announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2008, Hills was a journeyman offensive tackle who signed with the Lions in early June after Taylor Decker sustained a torn labrum. He played for 10 teams in all throughout his career, primarily operating as a backup. The Lions signed Nick Becton, formerly of the Bears, in a corresponding move.

