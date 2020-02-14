Tony Jefferson: Cut by Ravens
The Ravens are releasing Jefferson, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.
The writing was on the wall Monday when fellow Ravens safety Chuck Clark signed a three-year extension. It was Clark who joined the starting lineup after Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in October, stepping in alongside Earl Thomas at safety. The 28-year-old Jefferson is free to sign with a new team immediately, but he may have trouble generating interest this early in the ACL rehab process. He had five consecutive seasons with 74 or more tackles prior to 2019, earning a reputation as one of the better run-stopping safeties in the NFL. Jefferson also does a nice job defending passes to the flats, while he struggles with deep coverage and one-on-one situations.
