The Cardinals signed Jones to their practice squad Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Even though Arizona waived Jones just two days ago, they've agreed to bring him back on the team's practice squad. The Cardinals originally picked up the 25-year-old running back off waivers on Oct. 9 after New Orleans cut ties with him two days earlier. Jones has recorded 70 rushing yards on 21 attempts with two touchdowns this year, and he'll give Arizona even more running back depth with James Conner missing time.