Jones reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With Emari Demercado (toe) still sidelined, Jones was the only Arizona running back to get snaps (16 of 61 on offense) and touches (two) behind James Conner's 42 plays and 16 touches for 63 yards from scrimmage. Both of Jones' touches went for 10-plus yards en route to 21 total yards. Meanwhile, Keaontay Ingram was active but didn't play, and newcomer Michael Carter was a healthy scratch. It remains to be seen who may get looks behind Conner on a weekly basis moving forward, but Demercado, Jones and Carter (once he's acclimated) could be the best bets