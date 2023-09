Jones reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday.

Jones operated as a backup option behind Jamaal Williams in Sunday's 16-15 win over the Titans, producing five yards on his only carry over seven offensive snaps. With Alvin Kamara (suspension) still unavailable for two more contests, if Kendre Miller (hamstring) is unable to go in Week 2, Jones could be elevated again for the team's matchup with the Panthers on Monday Night Football.