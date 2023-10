The Cardinals waived Jones on Wednesday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Arizona claimed Jones off waivers last week after losing James Conner to a knee injury, but Jones was a healthy scratch for Sunday's loss to the Rams while each of Keaontay Ingram, Emari Demercado and Damien Williams picked up snaps out of the backfield. If he clears waivers this time around, Jones will look to find a practice-squad opportunity with another organization.