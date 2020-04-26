Tony Jones: Latches on with Saints

Jones is expected to sign with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, Bryan Driskell of Sports Illustrated reports.

Jones worked as Notre Dame's top running back in 2019 and rushed 144 times for 857 yards and six touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington are all under contract for 202, so Jones will likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.