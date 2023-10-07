The Saints waived Jones on Saturday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Jones played a prominent role for New Orleans in Weeks 2 and 3, logging over 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps across the two contests and tallying 20 carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns along with four receptions for 21 yards. However, with Alvin Kamara returning from a suspension last week, Jones saw just 10 offensive snaps and didn't receive any handoffs or targets. His departure comes as a bit of a surprise considering Jamaal Williams (hamstring) remains on IR and won't be eligible to return until next week, and it likely means that Kendre Miller will have a firmer role as the Saints' No. 2 back behind Kamara on Sunday against the Patriots.