The Saints are expected to elevate Jones from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Saints running backs Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington are all in COVID-19 protocol and will be unavailable in Week 17. In turn, Jones likely will make his NFL debut in Sunday's game. The Notre Dame product carried 144 times for 857 yards and six touchdowns in his final season at college. Ty Montgomery and Taysom Hill are both candidates to handle the backfield reps as well.