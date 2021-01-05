Jones reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara tested positive for COVID-19, while both Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington were considered close contacts. All three sat out the season finale against Carolina. Jones was called up from the practice squad as a result, making his NFL debut. He logged just five snaps, translating into 13 yards on three carries, while Ty Montgomery led the backfield with 44 snaps and recorded 19 touches. Kamara, Murray and Washington could all return for Sunday's wild-card game against the Bears, so it's uncertain whether Jones will be promoted again.