Tony McRae: Waived by Bills
McRae was waived by the Bills on Wednesday.
McRae was only claimed by the Bills on Monday, and he's now been waived twice within the last week. If the 24-year-old clears waivers this time around, he'll likely end up on a practice squad somewhere.
