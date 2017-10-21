McRae was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

McRae played mostly in a special teams role this season and had only one tackle, so the Ravens' defensive unit is unlikely to feel the departure. The 24-year-old is a practice squad candidate if he clears waivers, and was replaced on the active roster by offensive guard Tony Bergstrom.

