Tony McRae: Waived by Ravens
McRae was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
McRae played mostly in a special teams role this season and had only one tackle, so the Ravens' defensive unit is unlikely to feel the departure. The 24-year-old is a practice squad candidate if he clears waivers, and was replaced on the active roster by offensive guard Tony Bergstrom.
