Poljan is expected to sign with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.

Poljan spent his first two college seasons as a quarterback at Central Michigan before switching to tight end his junior year. At 6-foot-7, Poljan has tremendous size for the position, and he racked up 38 catches for 411 yards and a team-high six touchdowns as a transfer at Virginia last season. Baltimore features stud Mark Andrews at tight end, but there could be opportunity as a depth player for Poljan heading into the 2021 season.