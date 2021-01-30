Poljan will not participate in Saturday's Senior Bowl, Bennett Conlin of The Daily Progress reports.
The Virginia product by way of Central Michigan was unable to attend the action in Mobile during the week and will not play in the game. Poljan is a converted quarterback who moved to tight end in 2019 and transferred to Virginia in 2020, where he caught 38 of 59 targets for 411 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. At 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds with a unique background, Poljan could have made an impression on scouts during Senior Bowl week if he was able to participate. The reason for his absence was not disclosed.