Torry McTyer: Can't stick with Bengals
RotoWire Staff
Cincinnati released McTyer on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McTyer handled a depth role at cornerback for the Bengals in 2019 across five games. He'll look to latch on as a reserve option elsewhere in the league.
