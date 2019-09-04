The Dolphins released McTyer on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McTyer had a decent role in the Dolphins' defense last season, averaging 22.2 defensive snaps per game and recording 30 tackles. The Dolphins picked up Jomal Wiltz and Eric Rowe this offseason to complement Xavien Howard, so they let McTyer go. He'll seek a depth role elsewhere.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week