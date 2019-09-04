Torry McTyer: Leaves Miami
The Dolphins released McTyer on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McTyer had a decent role in the Dolphins' defense last season, averaging 22.2 defensive snaps per game and recording 30 tackles. The Dolphins picked up Jomal Wiltz and Eric Rowe this offseason to complement Xavien Howard, so they let McTyer go. He'll seek a depth role elsewhere.
