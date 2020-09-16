site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: torry-mctyer-waived-by-cincy | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Torry McTyer: Waived by Cincy
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McTyer was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday.
McTyer has been waived by the Bengals for the second time in two weeks. If he clears waivers, it will not be surprising to see him back on Cincinnati's practice squad.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read