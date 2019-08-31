Tra Carson: Cut by Packers
Carson was let go by the Packers on Saturday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Carson was competing with Dexter Williams for the No. 3 running back slot in Green Bay. He looked impressive in preseason and may have slightly outplayed Williams, but the team appears to have opted for higher long-term potential. Carson could land on a practice squad or be picked up as a depth runner for another team before the regular season begins.
