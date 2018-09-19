Tra Carson: Let go by Bengals
Carson (hamstring) was waived/injured by Cincinnati on Wednesday.
Carson was released to make room for Thomas Rawls on the Bengals' 53-man roster. The 25-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in practice earlier this week, but avoided injured reserve because the hamstring issue is not season-ending, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Carson will work to get healthy, and is free to search for a depth role elsewhere in the league.
