Tra Carson: Let go by Cincinnati
The Bengals waived Carson on Wednesday with an injury designation.
Per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer, head coach Marvin Lewis revealed Carson exited Monday's practice with a hamstring injury, which likely would have forced him to miss the Week 3 matchup with the Panthers. Since Joe Mixon (knee) has already been ruled out for that contest, the Bengals couldn't afford to carry two injured backs on the active roster, so Carson was let go to make room for Thomas Rawls. Lewis indicated Carson's injury isn't of the season-ending variety, so once the 25-year-old proves his health, he could re-sign with Cincinnati or perhaps earn a depth role with another team.
