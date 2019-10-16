The Packers released Carson on Wednesday.

Carson's only offensive snaps with the Packers came Week 5 against Dallas, when he rushed six times for 14 yards and caught all four of his targets for 18 yards. Ryan Grant will now replace Carson on Green Bay's 53-man roster. His release leaves rookie sixth-round pick Dexter Williams as the lone reserve option at running back behind starters Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories