Tra Carson: Let go by Green Bay
The Packers released Carson on Wednesday.
Carson's only offensive snaps with the Packers came Week 5 against Dallas, when he rushed six times for 14 yards and caught all four of his targets for 18 yards. Ryan Grant will now replace Carson on Green Bay's 53-man roster. His release leaves rookie sixth-round pick Dexter Williams as the lone reserve option at running back behind starters Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.
