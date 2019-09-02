Carson signed with the Packers' practice squad Sunday, NBC26 Green Bay reports.

Carson was waived by the team on Saturday but went unclaimed on waivers and will remain in Green Bay. The 26-year-old competed with Dexter Williams for the No. 3 running back job but ultimately lost the competition.

