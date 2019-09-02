Tra Carson: Sticks with Green Bay
Carson signed with the Packers' practice squad Sunday, NBC26 Green Bay reports.
Carson was waived by the team on Saturday but went unclaimed on waivers and will remain in Green Bay. The 26-year-old competed with Dexter Williams for the No. 3 running back job but ultimately lost the competition.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football rankings: Cooper busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Believe it or not: Buy the hype?
Heath Cummings takes one last look at which preseason storylines he believes are leading to...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Fade A-Rob
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Cam
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...