Carson (hamstring) was waived off injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday.

Carson was waived/injured earlier this month and then reverted to the Bengals' injured reserve after clearing waivers. The severity of the injury remain unclear but coach Marvin Lewis previously indicated wasn't season-ending, but the team needed healthy running backs immediate with Joe Mixon's (knee) absence. Carson is now free to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

