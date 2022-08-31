The Cardinals signed McSorley to their practice squad Wednesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
As expected, McSorley returns to the organization after clearing waivers. The Penn State product will operate as an emergency depth option behind Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy.
