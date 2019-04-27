Trace McSorley: Lands with Ravens
The Ravens selected McSorley in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 197th overall.
McSorley is a hyper-competitive quarterback who was a consistent winner at Penn State. He lacks the ideal size for an NFL quarterback, checking in at 6-foot and 202 pounds with an average arm. However, McSorley has an athletic profile (4.57 40-yard dash, 7.09 3-cone drill) that could get him on the field if the Ravens ever want to use a two-quarterback package. Some wonder if a position switch could be in McSorley's future, but for now, he profiles as Baltimore's third-string quarterback.
