The Patriots have released McSorley, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
With McSorley no longer in the mix, the Patriots' QB corps is led by Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, with Malik Cunningham still currently on the roster as final cut-downs approach. Per Callahan, McSorley is a candidate to resurface on New England's practice squad if he doesn't catch on elsewhere.
