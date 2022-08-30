McSorley was waived by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
McSorley will fail to make the final roster for the second season in a row with the Cardinals opting to keep Colt McCoy and Jarrett Guarantano as backup options for Kyler Murray. Per Rapoport, the quarterback is expected to join Arizona's practice squad as long as he clears waivers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Trace McSorley: Strong showing in preseason opener•
-
Cardinals' Trace McSorley: Will start preseason opener•
-
Cardinals' Trace McSorley: Healthy scratch for Week 13•
-
Cardinals' Trace McSorley: Officially signed by Arizona•
-
Trace McSorley: In line to join Cardinals•
-
Ravens' Trace McSorley: Bumped up from practice squad•