Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books and the overreactions continue to pour into the Fantasy Football community. There is no better time to strike in the trade market than now. Text, call, email, fax -- whatever you need to do -- now is the best time to improve your roster. We also have a slew of injuries to key players, including Giants QB Jaxson Dart and Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. These injuries will impact the trade value of their teammates. Everything needs to be adjusted. 

Over fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues. 

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.  

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart. 

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign. 

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media.

Quarterback

Playertm1QB-41QB-62QB
Josh AllenBUF232350
Lamar JacksonBAL161634
Brock PurdySF111126
Dak PrescottDAL101124
Joe BurrowCIN101124
Jalen HurtsPHI101024
Caleb WilliamsCHI9922
Trevor LawrenceJAC8820
Patrick MahomesKC8820
Justin HerbertLAC7718
Tyler ShoughNO6616
Jared GoffDET5512
Matthew StaffordLAR5512
Bryce YoungCAR5512
Drake MayeNE5512
Jordan LoveGB----12
Jayden DanielsWAS----11
Jacoby BrissettARI----11
Kyler MurrayMIN----10
Bo NixDEN----10
Baker MayfieldTB----10
Malik WillisMIA----10
Jameis WinstonNYG----10
Geno SmithNYJ----9
C.J. StroudHOU----9
Daniel JonesIND----8
Sam DarnoldSEA----8
Cam WardTEN----7
Kirk CousinsLV----6
Marcus MariotaWAS----6
Michael Penix Jr. ATL----6
Aaron RodgersPIT----6
Deshaun WatsonCLE----5
Fernando MendozaLV----5
Jaxson DartNYG----5

Running back

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Jahmyr GibbsDET464748
Bijan RobinsonATL424344
Kenneth Walker IIIKC4041.543
Jonathan TaylorIND4040.541
Christian McCaffreySF3637.539
James CookBUF3636.537
Derrick HenryBAL353535
Chase BrownCIN3333.534
Ashton JeantyLV2930.532
De'Von AchaneMIA242628
Saquon BarkleyPHI2525.526
Javonte WilliamsDAL232425
Breece HallNYJ232425
Omarion HamptonLAC242424
D'Andre SwiftCHI2222.523
Bucky IrvingTB192021
Kyren WilliamsLAR202020
Jeremiyah LoveARI1616.517
Cam SkatteboNYG1616.517
Chuba HubbardCAR141516
Jadarian PriceSEA141414
Travis Etienne Jr.NO1313.514
David MontgomeryHOU1212.513
Bhayshul TutenJAC121212
Quinshon JudkinsCLE1111.512
Jaylen WarrenPIT91011
Aaron JonesMIN999
Rhamondre StevensonNE999
TreVeyon HendersonNE88.59
Blake CorumLAR777
Josh JacobsGB777
Jacory Croskey-MerrittWAS666
Tony PollardTEN666
MarShawn LloydGB666
J.K. DobbinsDEN666
Jordan MasonMIN666
Kyle MonangaiCHI555
Kaelon BlackSF555
Jonathon BrooksCAR555
RJ HarveyDEN555
Kenneth GainwellTB555
Rachaad WhiteWAS----5

Wide receiver

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA414345
Ja'Marr ChaseCIN4142.544
Amon-Ra St. BrownDET404244
Puka NacuaLAR4041.543
CeeDee LambDAL3637.539
Justin JeffersonMIN3637.539
Chris OlaveNO262830
Nico CollinsHOU262728
Zay FlowersBAL2324.526
DeVonta SmithPHI232425
George PickensDAL232425
Drake LondonATL202224
Ladd McConkeyLAC192123
Malik NabersNYG1819.521
Garrett WilsonNYJ1718.520
DJ MooreBUF1617.519
Tetairoa McMillanCAR1617.519
Parker WashingtonJAC1516.518
Jaylen WaddleDEN1516.518
Christian WatsonGB1516.518
Tee HigginsCIN151617
Emeka EgbukaTB1415.517
Davante AdamsLAR141516
Mike EvansSF1314.516
Rashee RiceKC1213.515
A.J. BrownNE111413
Jameson WilliamsDET101112
Jalen CokerCAR8910
Matthew GoldenGB8910
Terry McLaurinWAS8910
Stefon DiggsWAS789
Luther Burden IIICHI789
Rome OdunzeCHI789
Quentin JohnstonLAC77.58
Michael WilsonARI678
Courtland SuttonDEN678
Jordan AddisonMIN66.57
Denzel BostonCLE66.57
Brian Thomas Jr.JAC66.57
DK MetcalfPIT567
Josh DownsIND567
Devaughn VeleNO567
Carnell TateTEN567
Deebo SamuelSF55.56
Chris GodwinTB55.56
KC ConcepcionCLE555
Jordyn TysonNO555

Tight end

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Trey McBrideARI272931
Brock BowersLV2627.529
Dalton KincaidBUF141516
Tyler WarrenIND131415
Sam LaPortaDET89.511
Isaiah LikelyNYG89.511
George KittleSF8910
Tucker KraftGB88.59
Colston LovelandCHI88.59
Travis KelceKC789
Dallas GoedertPHI789
Kyle PittsATL77.58
Juwan JohnsonNO66.57
Harold Fannin Jr.CLE66.57
Mark AndrewsBAL555
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