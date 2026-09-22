Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books and the overreactions continue to pour into the Fantasy Football community. There is no better time to strike in the trade market than now. Text, call, email, fax -- whatever you need to do -- now is the best time to improve your roster. We also have a slew of injuries to key players, including Giants QB Jaxson Dart and Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. These injuries will impact the trade value of their teammates. Everything needs to be adjusted.
Over fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.
Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.
The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.
By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).
This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.
Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.
Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media.
Quarterback
|Player
|tm
|1QB-4
|1QB-6
|2QB
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|23
|23
|50
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|16
|16
|34
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|11
|11
|26
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|10
|11
|24
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|10
|11
|24
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|10
|10
|24
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|9
|9
|22
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|8
|8
|20
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|8
|8
|20
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|7
|7
|18
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|6
|6
|16
|Jared Goff
|DET
|5
|5
|12
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|5
|5
|12
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|5
|5
|12
|Drake Maye
|NE
|5
|5
|12
|Jordan Love
|GB
|--
|--
|12
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|--
|--
|11
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|--
|--
|11
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|--
|--
|10
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|--
|--
|10
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|--
|--
|10
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|--
|--
|10
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
|--
|--
|10
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|--
|--
|9
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|--
|--
|9
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|--
|--
|8
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|--
|--
|8
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|--
|--
|7
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|--
|--
|6
|Marcus Mariota
|WAS
|--
|--
|6
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|--
|--
|6
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|--
|--
|6
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|--
|--
|5
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|--
|--
|5
|Jaxson Dart
|NYG
|--
|--
|5
Running back
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|46
|47
|48
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|42
|43
|44
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|40
|41.5
|43
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|40
|40.5
|41
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|36
|37.5
|39
|James Cook
|BUF
|36
|36.5
|37
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|35
|35
|35
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|33
|33.5
|34
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|29
|30.5
|32
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|24
|26
|28
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|25
|25.5
|26
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|23
|24
|25
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|23
|24
|25
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|24
|24
|24
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|22
|22.5
|23
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|19
|20
|21
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|20
|20
|20
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|16
|16.5
|17
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|16
|16.5
|17
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|14
|15
|16
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|14
|14
|14
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|13
|13.5
|14
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|12
|12.5
|13
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|12
|12
|12
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|11
|11.5
|12
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|9
|10
|11
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|9
|9
|9
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|9
|9
|9
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|8
|8.5
|9
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|7
|7
|7
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|7
|7
|7
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|6
|6
|6
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|6
|6
|6
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|6
|6
|6
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|6
|6
|6
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|6
|6
|6
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|5
|5
|5
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|5
|5
|5
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|5
|5
|5
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|5
|5
|5
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|5
|5
|5
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|--
|--
|5
Wide receiver
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|41
|43
|45
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|41
|42.5
|44
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|40
|42
|44
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|40
|41.5
|43
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|36
|37.5
|39
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|36
|37.5
|39
|Chris Olave
|NO
|26
|28
|30
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|26
|27
|28
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|23
|24.5
|26
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|23
|24
|25
|George Pickens
|DAL
|23
|24
|25
|Drake London
|ATL
|20
|22
|24
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|19
|21
|23
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|18
|19.5
|21
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|17
|18.5
|20
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|16
|17.5
|19
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|16
|17.5
|19
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|15
|16.5
|18
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|15
|16.5
|18
|Christian Watson
|GB
|15
|16.5
|18
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|15
|16
|17
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|14
|15.5
|17
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|14
|15
|16
|Mike Evans
|SF
|13
|14.5
|16
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|12
|13.5
|15
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|11
|14
|13
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|10
|11
|12
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|8
|9
|10
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|8
|9
|10
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|8
|9
|10
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|7
|8
|9
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|7
|8
|9
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|7
|8
|9
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|7
|7.5
|8
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|6
|7
|8
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|6
|7
|8
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|6
|6.5
|7
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|6
|6.5
|7
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|6
|6.5
|7
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|5
|6
|7
|Josh Downs
|IND
|5
|6
|7
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|5
|6
|7
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|5
|6
|7
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|5
|5.5
|6
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|5
|5.5
|6
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|5
|5
|5
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|5
|5
|5
Tight end
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|27
|29
|31
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|26
|27.5
|29
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|14
|15
|16
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|13
|14
|15
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|8
|9.5
|11
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|8
|9.5
|11
|George Kittle
|SF
|8
|9
|10
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|8
|8.5
|9
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|8
|8.5
|9
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|7
|8
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|7
|8
|9
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|7
|7.5
|8
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|6
|6.5
|7
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|6
|6.5
|7
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|5
|5
|5