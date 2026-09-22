Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books and the overreactions continue to pour into the Fantasy Football community. There is no better time to strike in the trade market than now. Text, call, email, fax -- whatever you need to do -- now is the best time to improve your roster. We also have a slew of injuries to key players, including Giants QB Jaxson Dart and Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. These injuries will impact the trade value of their teammates. Everything needs to be adjusted.

Over fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media.

Quarterback

Player tm 1QB-4 1QB-6 2QB Josh Allen BUF 23 23 50 Lamar Jackson BAL 16 16 34 Brock Purdy SF 11 11 26 Dak Prescott DAL 10 11 24 Joe Burrow CIN 10 11 24 Jalen Hurts PHI 10 10 24 Caleb Williams CHI 9 9 22 Trevor Lawrence JAC 8 8 20 Patrick Mahomes KC 8 8 20 Justin Herbert LAC 7 7 18 Tyler Shough NO 6 6 16 Jared Goff DET 5 5 12 Matthew Stafford LAR 5 5 12 Bryce Young CAR 5 5 12 Drake Maye NE 5 5 12 Jordan Love GB -- -- 12 Jayden Daniels WAS -- -- 11 Jacoby Brissett ARI -- -- 11 Kyler Murray MIN -- -- 10 Bo Nix DEN -- -- 10 Baker Mayfield TB -- -- 10 Malik Willis MIA -- -- 10 Jameis Winston NYG -- -- 10 Geno Smith NYJ -- -- 9 C.J. Stroud HOU -- -- 9 Daniel Jones IND -- -- 8 Sam Darnold SEA -- -- 8 Cam Ward TEN -- -- 7 Kirk Cousins LV -- -- 6 Marcus Mariota WAS -- -- 6 Michael Penix Jr. ATL -- -- 6 Aaron Rodgers PIT -- -- 6 Deshaun Watson CLE -- -- 5 Fernando Mendoza LV -- -- 5 Jaxson Dart NYG -- -- 5

Running back

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jahmyr Gibbs DET 46 47 48 Bijan Robinson ATL 42 43 44 Kenneth Walker III KC 40 41.5 43 Jonathan Taylor IND 40 40.5 41 Christian McCaffrey SF 36 37.5 39 James Cook BUF 36 36.5 37 Derrick Henry BAL 35 35 35 Chase Brown CIN 33 33.5 34 Ashton Jeanty LV 29 30.5 32 De'Von Achane MIA 24 26 28 Saquon Barkley PHI 25 25.5 26 Javonte Williams DAL 23 24 25 Breece Hall NYJ 23 24 25 Omarion Hampton LAC 24 24 24 D'Andre Swift CHI 22 22.5 23 Bucky Irving TB 19 20 21 Kyren Williams LAR 20 20 20 Jeremiyah Love ARI 16 16.5 17 Cam Skattebo NYG 16 16.5 17 Chuba Hubbard CAR 14 15 16 Jadarian Price SEA 14 14 14 Travis Etienne Jr. NO 13 13.5 14 David Montgomery HOU 12 12.5 13 Bhayshul Tuten JAC 12 12 12 Quinshon Judkins CLE 11 11.5 12 Jaylen Warren PIT 9 10 11 Aaron Jones MIN 9 9 9 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 9 9 9 TreVeyon Henderson NE 8 8.5 9 Blake Corum LAR 7 7 7 Josh Jacobs GB 7 7 7 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS 6 6 6 Tony Pollard TEN 6 6 6 MarShawn Lloyd GB 6 6 6 J.K. Dobbins DEN 6 6 6 Jordan Mason MIN 6 6 6 Kyle Monangai CHI 5 5 5 Kaelon Black SF 5 5 5 Jonathon Brooks CAR 5 5 5 RJ Harvey DEN 5 5 5 Kenneth Gainwell TB 5 5 5 Rachaad White WAS -- -- 5

Wide receiver

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 41 43 45 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 41 42.5 44 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 40 42 44 Puka Nacua LAR 40 41.5 43 CeeDee Lamb DAL 36 37.5 39 Justin Jefferson MIN 36 37.5 39 Chris Olave NO 26 28 30 Nico Collins HOU 26 27 28 Zay Flowers BAL 23 24.5 26 DeVonta Smith PHI 23 24 25 George Pickens DAL 23 24 25 Drake London ATL 20 22 24 Ladd McConkey LAC 19 21 23 Malik Nabers NYG 18 19.5 21 Garrett Wilson NYJ 17 18.5 20 DJ Moore BUF 16 17.5 19 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 16 17.5 19 Parker Washington JAC 15 16.5 18 Jaylen Waddle DEN 15 16.5 18 Christian Watson GB 15 16.5 18 Tee Higgins CIN 15 16 17 Emeka Egbuka TB 14 15.5 17 Davante Adams LAR 14 15 16 Mike Evans SF 13 14.5 16 Rashee Rice KC 12 13.5 15 A.J. Brown NE 11 14 13 Jameson Williams DET 10 11 12 Jalen Coker CAR 8 9 10 Matthew Golden GB 8 9 10 Terry McLaurin WAS 8 9 10 Stefon Diggs WAS 7 8 9 Luther Burden III CHI 7 8 9 Rome Odunze CHI 7 8 9 Quentin Johnston LAC 7 7.5 8 Michael Wilson ARI 6 7 8 Courtland Sutton DEN 6 7 8 Jordan Addison MIN 6 6.5 7 Denzel Boston CLE 6 6.5 7 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC 6 6.5 7 DK Metcalf PIT 5 6 7 Josh Downs IND 5 6 7 Devaughn Vele NO 5 6 7 Carnell Tate TEN 5 6 7 Deebo Samuel SF 5 5.5 6 Chris Godwin TB 5 5.5 6 KC Concepcion CLE 5 5 5 Jordyn Tyson NO 5 5 5

Tight end

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Trey McBride ARI 27 29 31 Brock Bowers LV 26 27.5 29 Dalton Kincaid BUF 14 15 16 Tyler Warren IND 13 14 15 Sam LaPorta DET 8 9.5 11 Isaiah Likely NYG 8 9.5 11 George Kittle SF 8 9 10 Tucker Kraft GB 8 8.5 9 Colston Loveland CHI 8 8.5 9 Travis Kelce KC 7 8 9 Dallas Goedert PHI 7 8 9 Kyle Pitts ATL 7 7.5 8 Juwan Johnson NO 6 6.5 7 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE 6 6.5 7 Mark Andrews BAL 5 5 5