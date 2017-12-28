Trae Elston: Released by Bills
Elston was waived by the Bills on Thursday, Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.
Elston was almost exclusively a special-teams player for the Bills who racked up 18 tackles and an interception across 13 games. Him being waived opens up a roster spot for Buffalo to activate Colt Anderon (forearm) from injured reserve.
