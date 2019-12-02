Tramaine Brock: Cut by Cardinals
The Cardinals waived Brock on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Brock's departure comes as something of a surprise, given that he played a key role in Arizona's secondary when healthy this season. The veteran cornerback notched eight tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams, and his role in allowing Jared Goff to surpass 400 passing yards may have ultimately led to his departure. Brock will now pass through waivers, and he should be a fair candidate to draw interest from another club.
