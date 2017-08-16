Brock has agreed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Brock was released by the 49ers in April after being arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence. The charges ultimately were dropped, but the NFL could still investigate and potentially hand down a suspension. Brock started each of the 31 games he played the past two years, recording 112 tackles and four interceptions over that stretch.