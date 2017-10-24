The Jets released Cadet on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jets brought Cadet in as insurance option at running back while Matt Forte, and later on, Bilal Powell, tended to injuries, but he became expendable once the latter two players returned to full health for the Week 7 loss to the Dolphins. Even with one of either Powell or Forte missing each of the last three games prior to Week 7, Cadet only saw the field for 13 offensive snaps, touching the ball four times.