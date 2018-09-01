Cadet was part of Saturday's roster cutdown, John Murphy of the Bills' official site reports.

Cadet was in good standing for much of the summer, but Marcus Murphy had a great preseason and leapfrogged all the fringe running backs, leaving the Bills to choose Taiwan Jones over Cadet for the last spot. Cadet's a versatile player so we'd be surprised if he didn't end up with another team, with the Bills being a possibility as well if injuries strike.

