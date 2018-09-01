Travaris Cadet: Loses out on roster spot
Cadet was part of Saturday's roster cutdown, John Murphy of the Bills' official site reports.
Cadet was in good standing for much of the summer, but Marcus Murphy had a great preseason and leapfrogged all the fringe running backs, leaving the Bills to choose Taiwan Jones over Cadet for the last spot. Cadet's a versatile player so we'd be surprised if he didn't end up with another team, with the Bills being a possibility as well if injuries strike.
