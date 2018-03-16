Cadet (ankle) is re-signing with the Bills.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Cadet is recovering from the dislocated ankle he suffered on Christmas Eve faster than expected, and is already back to running at full speed. He'll likely still be limited at the offseason program, but it sounds as if he could reach full strength before training camp. Cadet will compete for a depth spot in a backfield that recently added Chris Ivory, potentially spelling LeSean McCoy on some passing downs. Cadet had 22 carries for 93 yards and 13 receptions for 93 yards on 16 targets in six games with the Bills last season.