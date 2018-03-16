Travaris Cadet: Re-signs with Bills
Cadet (ankle) is re-signing with the Bills.
Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Cadet is recovering from the dislocated ankle he suffered on Christmas Eve faster than expected, and is already back to running at full speed. He'll likely still be limited at the offseason program, but it sounds as if he could reach full strength before training camp. Cadet will compete for a depth spot in a backfield that recently added Chris Ivory, potentially spelling LeSean McCoy on some passing downs. Cadet had 22 carries for 93 yards and 13 receptions for 93 yards on 16 targets in six games with the Bills last season.
More News
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Moved to IR•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Facing three-month recovery timetable•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Suffers fractured ankle•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Carted off field Sunday•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Plays second fiddle to McCoy•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Minimal role in Snow Bowl•
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....