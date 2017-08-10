Travell Dixon: Removed from injured reserve
Dixon (ankle) was removed from injured reserve with an injury settlement, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Dixon has already been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season with an ankle injury, but in getting the injury settlement, he'll now be eligible to sign with another team once he is healthy.
