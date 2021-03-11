Etienne ran "mid 4.4" in back-to-back 40-yard dashes Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Other reports from Clemson's pro day are actually more favorable, with Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network relaying that one scout clocked Etienne at 4.41 and 4.43 seconds, while wide receivers Amari Rodgers (4.45, 4.50) and Cornell Powell (4.54, 4.53) were a bit slower. This solidifies Etienne's status as a probable top-50 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, with he and Alabama's Najee Harris competing to be the first running back selected. The Clemson product certainly left his mark on college football with 4,952 rushing yards, 1,155 receiving yards and 78 touchdowns in four seasons. Etienne dipped to 5.4 YPC and 914 rushing yards his senior year, but a 48/588/2 receiving line should have NFL scouts drooling nonetheless.