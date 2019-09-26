Travis Fulgham: Let go by Detroit
The Lions waived Fulgham on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Fulgham was never active for a game in Detroit this season, and he'll now search for a depth role elsewhere in the league. The rookie sixth-round pick could offer upside on special teams.
